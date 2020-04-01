Economy & Business

Coronavirus Continues to Pull Down US Stocks

By VOA News
April 01, 2020 06:26 PM
The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange near Wall Street on March 23, 2020 in New York City. -…
FILE - The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, March 23, 2020.

Wall Street had another dismal day Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump warning of a “bad two weeks” ahead in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index were all down 4%.

Major indexes in London, Frankfurt and Paris were also 4% lower, following losses in Asian markets.

Markets fell after Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. could expect a “hell of a bad two weeks” in the coronavirus outbreak.

Even if all federal and state mitigation efforts are followed, the White House said, as many as 240,000 Americans could die from the disease.

While experts say no one can predict if or when U.S. stocks will hit bottom, they are advising investors to keep their eyes on long-term goals, be active and look for bargains that will help them reach those goals.

Trump has said that once the outbreak has peaked and the country starts to reopen for business, the U.S. economy will “skyrocket.”
 

Related Stories

FILE - A sign for Wall Street is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City, Jan. 31, 2020.
Economy & Business
US Markets End Worst First Quarter in History on Downbeat
Dow off 23% since January
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 15:09
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 25, 2020.
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Close Mostly Higher Tuesday; European Indexes Also Enjoying Gains
Investors encouraged by rebound of Chinese manufacturing data, positive earnings in US markets on Monday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 07:01
FILE - The curve of the German stock index DAX is seen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, March 17, 2020.
Economy & Business
European Markets in Negative Territory as US Stock Futures Drop
 Asian markets up following Wall Street’s gains a day earlier
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 04:48
FILE - A trader wears a protective mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in New York City, March 20, 2020.
Economy & Business
US Markets Surge Again on Senate Rescue Package Passage
Third straight day of big gains in major US indexes
Default Author Profile
By Kenneth Schwartz
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 13:19
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News