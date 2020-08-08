Economy & Business

Eastman Kodak's $765M US Loan Deal on Hold Following Allegations of Wrongdoing

By Reuters
August 08, 2020 06:54 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2011 file photo, a Kodak logo is shown on a slide projector in Philadelphia. Embattled photography…
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2011, photo, a Kodak logo is shown on a slide projector in Philadelphia.

Eastman Kodak Co.'s $765 million loan agreement with the U.S. government to produce pharmaceutical ingredients has been put on hold because of "recent allegations of wrongdoing," the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. (DFC) said.

Earlier this week, senior Democratic lawmakers asked federal regulators to investigate securities transactions made by the company and its executives around the time it learned it could receive the government loan.

"Recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious concerns," DFC said late Friday in a tweet.

"We will not proceed any further unless these allegations are cleared," the DFC said. It was referring to a letter of interest it signed on July 28 with Kodak.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the government would investigate the circumstances surrounding the announcement of the loan, which will help the photographic equipment maker shift into making pharmaceuticals at its U.S. factories.

Kodak shares surged more than 1,000% last week after the loan was announced, generating a windfall for executives, some of whom had received options one day earlier.

Lawmakers said they had "serious concerns" about the transactions and asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the matter. They cited growing concerns about insider trading.

The company said it had appointed a special committee of independent directors of its board to conduct an internal review.

"The internal review will be conducted for the committee by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP," Eastman Kodak said in a statement.

Related Stories

Kodak CEO Antonio Perez, right, is accompanied by company Chairman James Continenza, left, as they visit the New York Stock…
Economy & Business
Eastman Kodak Executive Got Trump Deal Windfall on 'Understanding'
After Trump administration announced a $765 million financing deal with Eastman Kodak, company's stock soared, making options now held by executive chairman Jim Continenza for 1.75 million shares worth tens of millions
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 21:02
The Kodak logo is shown on a booth during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Economy & Business
Trump Administration Promises Huge Loan for Kodak to Develop Drug Ingredients
Legacy film manufacturer will receive a $765 million loan to help it become a major manufacturer of active ingredients for generic drugs, helping reduce America’s reliance on supplies from China and India 
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 20:48
Reuters logo
By
Reuters