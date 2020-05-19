Economy & Business

EasyJet Hit by Cyber Attack, Hackers Access 9 mln Customers' Details 

By Reuters
May 19, 2020 07:26 AM
FILE - EasyJet planes are seen standing on the tarmac of Britain's Luton Airport.
FILE - EasyJet planes are seen standing on the tarmac of Britain's Luton Airport.

LONDON - British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers, and the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, in a "highly sophisticated" attack.   

"There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused, however ... we are communicating with the approximately 9 million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimize any risk of potential phishing," it said. 

Related Stories

Cars line up at a pop-up community COVID-19 testing station at a supermarket carpark in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
FBI Official Says Foreign Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Research
State-backed hackers often target biopharmaceutical industry, FBI says
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 23:13
FILE - A man walks by a sign at Cyber Terror Response Center of National Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2013. North Korea is accused of using cyberattacks against South Korea and 16 other countries to benefit its nuclear program.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Hackers Pose 'Significant Threat' to Global Finances, US Warns
Advisory comes as North Korea celebrates founder's birthday and day after it conducted latest in series of ballistic missile tests
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 16:11
Members of the European Council are seen on the screen during a video conference call at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Hackers' New Target During Pandemic: Video Conference Calls 
As tens of millions of people turn to video conferencing to stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic, many have reported uninvited guests who make threats, interject racist, anti-gay or anti-Semitic messages, or show pornographic images
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 07:38
Reuters logo
By
Reuters