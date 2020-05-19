EasyJet Hit by Cyber Attack, Hackers Access 9 mln Customers' Details 

LONDON - British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers, and the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, in a "highly sophisticated" attack.

"There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused, however ... we are communicating with the approximately 9 million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimize any risk of potential phishing," it said.