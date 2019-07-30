Economy & Business

Egypt Says Third of Population Lives in Poverty

By Associated Press
July 30, 2019 12:42 PM
FILE - An Egyptian bread vendor looks for clients on el-Moez Street in historic Fatimid Cairo, March 12, 2015. In the privatization and investment drive of the 2000s, EgyptÂ¹s economy achieved impressive economic growth, but it failed to translate in...
FILE - An Egyptian bread vendor looks for clients on el-Moez Street in historic Fatimid Cairo, March 12, 2015.

CAIRO, EGYPT - Egypt says one in every three citizens was living in poverty in 2018.

The country's statistics agency says 32.5% of Egyptians lived below the poverty line that year, up from 27.8% in 2015 and 16.7% in 2000.
 
Monday's report was the first on poverty and income since the government secured a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in 2016.
 
The government has imposed hikes in the price of fuel, government services and utilities, implemented a value-added tax and floated the currency.
 
The austerity measures have taken a heavy toll on poor and middle-class Egyptians.
 
The IMF is set to deliver the final round of the bailout in the coming weeks.

 

By Hamada Elrasam
By Reuters
By Diaa Bekheet
