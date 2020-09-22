Economy & Business

Ethiopia Begins Circulation of New Currency

By VOA News
September 22, 2020 01:57 AM
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses legislators in Addis Ababa
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses legislators in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia has begun circulating new currency notes to combat monetary crimes.  

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced Monday the release of the birr in denominations of 10, 50 and 100. 

The East African country also introduced its first 200 birr note. 

Ahmed hopes the new currency will also boost the inflation riddled economy impacted partly by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Ethiopians have three months to exchange old notes with the new ones. 

Authorities believe the new design and security features on the new birr note will prevent counterfeiting.  

Banks had urged the government to demonetize, citing money circulating outside the banking system has worsened the liquidity problems banks are facing.  

Ethiopia last changed its currency two decades ago at the end of the Ethiopian-Eritrean civil war. 

Related Stories

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy speaks before planting a tree during the tree-planting ceremony of his initial project to plant…
Economy & Business
Ethiopia Unveils New Currency Notes  
Ethiopia begins use of new currency as a measure to help shore up the country's fragile economy   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/15/2020 - 03:27 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News