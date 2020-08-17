Economy & Business

European Markets Falter a Bit During Monday Trading Sessions 

By VOA News
Updated August 17, 2020 08:00 AM
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Staff
FILE - The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 22, 2020.

Global markets are mixed Monday following bad economic news from Japan.   

After a strong start to the trading day, European markets are stumbling a bit at the midday mark, with Britain’s FTSE index and Germany’s DAX index both 0.1% higher, while the CAC-40 index in France has lost two points, but is virtually flat.      

People wait at a traffic intersection, reflected on a monitor showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Aug. 17, 2020.

Hours earlier in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei index dropped 0.8% after a report the country’s economy shrank 7.8% between April and June, the worst second-quarter numbers ever posted by the world’s third-largest economy.   

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX index also finished 0.8% lower.  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 0.6%, and Shanghai’s Composite index ended 2.3% higher.   The KOSPI index in South Korea was down 1.2%, while Taiwan’s TSEC closed up 1.2%.   

In late afternoon trading, Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.4%.     

In commodities trading, gold is trading at $1,961.60 an ounce, up 0.6%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $41.95 per barrel, down 0.1%, and Brent crude is up $44.67 per barrel, down 0.2%.      

All three major U.S. indices are trending upward in futures trading just hours before Wall Street’s opening bell.  

 

  

Related Stories

London's financial district in Canary Wharf, London, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate…
Economy & Business
Global Markets Mixed Amid Continued Economic Uncertainty
The FTSE index in London is down 0.9%, while Paris’ CAC-40 and the DAX index in Frankfurt are both 0.2% lower
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 05:01
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 12,…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Lower, Europe Mixed as Investors Await New US Coronavirus Relief Bill 
European markets have begun the day in mixed territory
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 05:46
VOA logo
By
VOA News