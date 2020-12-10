European Markets Make Gains Despite Political Upheaval, Pandemic

European markets are mostly higher Thursday in spite of the uncertainty over the last-ditch Brexit talks, the ejection of some Chinese stocks from the S&P Dow Jones' indices and the rising surge of new COVID-19 infections in many nations.



Britain’s benchmark FTSE index is 0.7% higher at midday. The CAC-40 in Paris is up 0.3%, and the DAX index in Frankfurt remains unchanged.



Asian markets finished lower across the board Thursday. The Nikkei index in Japan dropped 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX index lost 0.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.4%. The KOSPI index in South Korea fell 0.3%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index plunged 0.9% and Mumbai’s Sensex index lost 0.3%.



Shanghai’s Composite index gained 1.31 points, but is unchanged in percentage terms (0.04%).



In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,840.60 an ounce, up 0.1%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $46.15 per barrel, up 1.3%, and Brent crude has soared to 1.5% selling at $49.61 per barrel.



All three major U.S. indices are mixed in futures trading ahead of Thursday’s opening bell.