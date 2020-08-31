European Markets Making Gains after Asia’s Bad Session

European markets are continuing to trade higher Monday after nearly all Asian indices sustained serious losses.

The CAC-40 in Paris is up 0.5%, while Frankfurt’s DAX index is 0.4% higher at the midday mark. The FTSE index in London is closed for a public holiday.

A woman walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index outside a Hong Kong local bank, Aug. 31, 2020.

Hours earlier in Asia, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong finished 0.9% lower. Mumbai’s Sensex plunged 2.1%. The KOSPI index in South Korea was 1.1% lower, while Taiwan’s TSEC finished down one percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX and Shanghai’s Composite index were both down 0.2%.

However, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed out the day 1.1% higher.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,975.00 an ounce, slightly higher but basically unchanged percentage-wise. U.S. crude is selling at $43.49 per barrel, up 1.2%, while Brent crude is basically unchanged at $45.08 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading ahead of Monday’s opening bell on Wall Street.