European Markets Mixed Despite Potential Boost from China’s Economic News

European markets were mixed Monday despite the momentum provided by Asia’s good start on the trading week.

Britain’s FTSE index was down just four points, but unchanged percentage-wise. The CAC-40 index in France was up 0.4%, and Germany’s DAX index was 0.1% higher.

In the Asia-Pacific rim, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index gained 1.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index finished 0.6% higher. The S&P/ASX index in Australia ended 0.8% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI index earned 0.2%, the TSEC index in Taiwan finished 1.2% higher. In South Asia, Mumbai’s Sensex was up 1.1%.

In the region’s only negative listing, Shanghai’s Composite index lost 0.7%.

China’s statistics bureau said Monday the nation’s economy grew 4.9% for the three months between July and September, providing further evidence that the world’s second-largest economy is rapidly recovering from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 4.9% growth in the third quarter of 2020 was better than 3.2% posted in the period between April and June, according to figures released Monday by the government’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1,915.90 an ounce, up 0.5%. U.S. crude oil at $40.78 per barrel, down 0.2%, and Brent crude oil at $42.83 per barrel, also down 0.2%.

All three major U.S. indices were trending positively in futures trading as investors awaited the opening bell on Wall Street.