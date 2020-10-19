Economy & Business

European Markets Mixed Despite Potential Boost from China’s Economic News

By VOA News
October 19, 2020 08:58 AM
FILE - People are reflected on a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm.

European markets were mixed Monday despite the momentum provided by Asia’s good start on the trading week.

Britain’s FTSE index was down just four points, but unchanged percentage-wise. The CAC-40 index in France was up 0.4%, and Germany’s DAX index was 0.1% higher.  

In the Asia-Pacific rim, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index gained 1.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index finished 0.6% higher. The S&P/ASX index in Australia ended 0.8% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI index earned 0.2%, the TSEC index in Taiwan finished 1.2% higher. In South Asia, Mumbai’s Sensex was up 1.1%.  

In the region’s only negative listing, Shanghai’s Composite index lost 0.7%.

China’s statistics bureau said Monday the nation’s economy grew 4.9% for the three months between July and September, providing further evidence that the world’s second-largest economy is rapidly recovering from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.     

The 4.9% growth in the third quarter of 2020 was better than 3.2% posted in the period between April and June, according to figures released Monday by the government’s National Bureau of Statistics. 

In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1,915.90 an ounce, up 0.5%. U.S. crude oil  at $40.78 per barrel, down 0.2%, and Brent crude oil at $42.83 per barrel, also down 0.2%. 

All three major U.S. indices were trending positively in futures trading as investors awaited the opening bell on Wall Street.

