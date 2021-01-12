Economy & Business

European Markets in Mixed Territory Tuesday

By VOA News
January 12, 2021 08:22 AM
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021.
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021.

European markets are mixed Tuesday as the worsening coronavirus pandemic around the world, coupled with political turmoil in the United States, is putting a damper on trading activity.   

At the midday point of the trading day, London’s FTSE index is down 0.6%, the CAC-40 index in Paris is nearly 3 points lower but unchanged percentage-wise (-0.04%) and Frankfurt’s DAX index is up nearly 4 points but is also unchanged (+0.03%).

Asian markets were mixed earlier Tuesday.  The Nikkei index in Tokyo finished 25 points higher, but was virtually unchanged percentage-wise (+0.09%), while the Shanghai Composite rose 2.1%.  Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index rose 1.3%, and Mumbai’s Sensex closed 0.5% higher. 

A man wearing a mask against the spread of the coronavirus rides a bicycle past an electronic stock board showing Japan's…
Pandemic and Political Turmoil Leave Asian Markets Mixed Tuesday
Gold, oil markets posting solid gains 

Sydney’s S&P/ASX index lost 0.2%.  Seoul’s KOSPI index closed 0.7% lower, while the TSEC index in Taipei was down 0.3%.      

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,858.40, up 0.4%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $52.90 per barrel, up 1.2%, while Brent crude is also 1.2% higher, selling at $56.35 per barrel. 

With the opening bell on Wall Street looming, the three major U.S. indices -- the Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq -- are all trending positively in futures trading.

Related Stories

A man wearing a mask against the spread of the coronavirus rides a bicycle past an electronic stock board showing Japan's…
Economy & Business
Pandemic and Political Turmoil Leave Asian Markets Mixed Tuesday
Gold, oil markets posting solid gains 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 04:08 AM
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along a shopping street in Tokyo Monday, Jan…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Begin Trading Week Mixed as Pandemic Worsens
Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday, while Taiwan’s TSEC index gained 0.6%
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 05:20 AM
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Jan. 7, 2021.
Economy & Business
European Markets Mostly Higher Thursday
European markets were mostly higher Thursday in aftermath of riots at US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 09:42 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News