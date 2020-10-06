European Markets Mixed Tuesday    

European markets are mixed Tuesday, a reversal from Asia’s solid gains earlier in the day.

The FTSE index in London is down 0.2% at midday, while Paris’s CAC-40 index is up 0.2% and Frankfurt’s DAX index is up eight points but unchanged percentage-wise.

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Oct. 6, 2020.

In Asia, the Nikkei index in Tokyo ended 0.5% higher. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong finished 0.9%. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was up 0.3%. The KOSPI index in Seoul gained 0.3%, and Taipei’s TSEC index finished 1.2% higher.

Mumbai’s Sensex is trading 1.5% higher in late afternoon trading.

Shanghai’s Composite index is closed all week for a national holiday.

U.S. President Donald Trump poses on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, Oct. 5, 2020.

Investors in Asia were upbeat over U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House Monday evening, ending a three-day stay at Walter Reed Military Medical Center near Washington, where he was treated for COVID-19. Optimism also grew over news that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke briefly early Monday about a compromise pandemic relief spending package.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,918.30 an ounce, down but unchanged percentage-wise. U.S. crude oil is trading at $39.68 per barrel, up 1.1%, and Brent crude oil is trading at $41.78 per barrel, also up 0.4%.

In futures trading, the Nasdaq and S&P indices are trending negatively, while the Nasdaq is unchanged percentage-wise as Wall Street prepares to ring the opening bell.