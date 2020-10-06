Economy & Business

European Markets Mixed Tuesday    

By VOA News
Updated October 06, 2020 09:30 AM
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS…
FILE - The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 28, 2020.

European markets are mixed Tuesday, a reversal from Asia’s solid gains earlier in the day. 

The FTSE index in London is down 0.2% at midday, while Paris’s CAC-40 index is up 0.2% and Frankfurt’s DAX index is up eight points but unchanged percentage-wise.

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Oct. 6,…
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Oct. 6, 2020.

In Asia, the Nikkei index in Tokyo ended 0.5% higher. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong finished 0.9%.  Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was up 0.3%. The KOSPI index in Seoul gained 0.3%, and Taipei’s TSEC index finished 1.2% higher.   

Mumbai’s Sensex is trading 1.5% higher in late afternoon trading.   

Shanghai’s Composite index is closed all week for a national holiday.  

U.S. President Donald Trump poses on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized.
U.S. President Donald Trump poses on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, Oct. 5, 2020.

Investors in Asia were upbeat over U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House Monday evening, ending a three-day stay at Walter Reed Military Medical Center near Washington, where he was treated for COVID-19.  Optimism also grew over news that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke briefly early Monday about a compromise pandemic relief spending package.  

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,918.30 an ounce, down but unchanged percentage-wise. U.S. crude oil is trading at $39.68 per barrel, up 1.1%, and Brent crude oil is trading at $41.78 per barrel, also up 0.4%.        

In futures trading, the Nasdaq and S&P indices are trending negatively, while the Nasdaq is unchanged percentage-wise as Wall Street prepares to ring the opening bell. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange, in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018.
Economy & Business
European Markets Mirror Asia’s Solid Gains Monday  
Oil prices also soar as investors are encouraged by news of US President Donald Trump’s apparent recovery from COVID-19    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/05/2020 - 05:10 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News