European Markets Mostly Higher After Asia’s Big Rebound Thursday

By VOA News
July 09, 2020 08:49 AM
A currency trader talks on the mobile phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2020.
European financial markets are mostly higher Thursday.  

Paris’s CAC-40 index is up 0.8% at the midday mark, while the DAX in Frankfurt is trading 1.3% higher. London’s FTSE is down 0.5%.

Asian markets finished their trading sessions on a strong note earlier Thursday.  The Nikkei index in Tokyo closed 0.4% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rallied late in the day to finish 0.3% higher, while Shanghai’s Composite surged 1.3%.

Elsewhere in the region, the S&P/ASX index in Sydney is up 0.6%.  Seoul’s KOSPI index is 0.4% higher, Taiwan’s TSEC rose 0.1% and Mumbai’s Sensex finished up1.1%.

Oil markets are mixed, with U.S. crude oil selling at $40.76 per barrel, down 0.3%, and Brent crude, the international standard, selling at $43.34 per barrel, up 0.1%.  

In futures trading, the Dow and S&P 500 are trending downward, while the NASDAQ is higher ahead of Thursday’s opening bell on Wall Street.

