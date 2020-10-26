Economy & Business

European Markets Nosedive Monday as Global Coronavirus Cases Rise  

By VOA News
Updated October 26, 2020 08:30 AM
FILE -The DAX share graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 22, 2020.
European markets were falling Monday as investors appeared increasingly uncertain about the outlook of the global economy due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases across Europe and the United States.  

Britain’s benchmark FTSE index was down 0.2% at the midway point of the trading day.  The CAC-40 index in France lost 0.4%, and Germany’s DAX index plunged 2.2%. 

Markets in the Asia-Pacific rim ended mostly lower earlier Monday. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index finished its trading session down 22 points, but unchanged percentage-wise.

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and other Asian indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo…
The S&P/ASX index in Australia lost 0.1%. Shanghai’s Composite index was 0.8% lower. South Korea’s KOSPI index dropped 0.7%, while in South Asia, Mumbai’s Sensex plunged 1.3%.    

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 0.5%, and  in Taiwan, the TSEC index finished up 10 points, but was unchanged percentage-wise.     

In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1,906.20, up one point. U.S. crude oil was selling at $39.10 per barrel, down 1.8%, and Brent crude was selling at $41.05 per barrel, down 1.7%.      

All three major U.S. indices were trending negatively in futures trading as investors awaited the opening bell on Wall Street. 

 

 

