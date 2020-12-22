Economy & Business

European Markets on the Rise Tuesday  

By VOA News
Updated December 22, 2020 09:00 AM
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
FILE - The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 16, 2020.

European markets are posting solid gains Tuesday, a sign that investors’ worries over a new and highly infectious new variant of COVID-19 are subsiding. 

At midday, London’s FTSE index is up 0.3%, the CAC-40 index in Paris is 0.9% higher, and the DAX index in Frankfurt is up just over one percent. 

Asian markets sustained a second consecutive day of significant losses earlier Tuesday.  

The Nikkei index in Tokyo and Sydney’s S&P/ASX index both closed out their respective trading sessions with a one percent loss.  Hong Kong’s index, the Hang Seng, ended 0.7% lower.  The Shanghai Composite index plunged 1.8%.  Seoul’s KOSPI index fell 1.6%, and the TSEC in Taipei lost 1.4%.      

Mumbai’s Sensex index was the region’s only bright spot, finishing 0.9% higher.   

In commodities trading, gold is trading at $1,877.90 an ounce, down 0.2%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $47.38 per barrel, down 1.2%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $50.42 per barrel, down 0.9%.      

At least 40 nations, including many across Europe, have suspended arrivals of passengers from Britain for various lengths of time in response to a new coronavirus strain detected in southern Britain.      

Ahead of Wall Street’s opening bell, all three major U.S. indices have rebounded and are trending higher in futures trading. 

 

 

SOURCE LINKS:  

Related Stories

Problem Solvers Caucus co-chairs Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., at podium, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., right, speak to the media…
USA
US Lawmakers Approve $900 Billion Coronavirus Aid Package
Measure includes help for businesses to keep workers employed, as well as direct payments to individuals 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 02:01 AM
FILE - Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange, in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018.
Economy & Business
European Markets Plummet on New Coronavirus Pandemic Fears 
Travel bans on flights from Britain due to spread of new variant of novel coronavirus dampens trading activity 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 06:52 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News