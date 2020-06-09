Economy & Business

European Markets Slide Into Negative Territory 

By VOA News
Updated June 09, 2020 08:30 AM
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London…
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, June 9, 2020.

European markets are slumping Tuesday in a marked reversal of results earlier in the day in Asia.  

The FTSE in London is down 1.7% in early afternoon trading, Paris’ CAC-40 index is 1.8% lower and Frankfurt’s DAX index is down 1.9%.  

A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, June 9, 2020.

Asian markets were mostly higher Tuesday, with the S&P/ASX in Sydney closing 2.4% higher to lead the region, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.1%.  The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6%, while both the KOSPI index in Seoul and Taiwan’s TSEC index closed 0.2% higher.      

Tokyo’s Nikkei index finished 0.3% lower for the day, while Mumbai’s Sensex lost 1.2%.    

Oil markets are also down Tuesday, with U.S. crude selling at $37.95 per barrel, down 0.6%, while Brent crude is selling $40.48 per barrel, down 0.7%.    

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue to trend lower in futures trading, despite finishing Monday’s trading day with solid gains.  The S&P 500 climbed back to its pre-pandemic levels, while the Nasdaq, which heavily tracks the technology sector, closed at a record high, despite news that the U.S. had officially fallen into a recession.  

Related Stories

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Begin Trading Week on High Note
Tokyo’s Nikkei, Mumbai’s Sensex leading the way as investors cheer last week’s better-than-expected jobless numbers
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Mon, 06/08/2020 - 05:43
The New York Stock Exchange
Economy & Business
Wall Street Jumps on Surprise Improvement in Labor Market
Data from the Labor Department showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.509 million jobs last month after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April, and the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 13.3% in May from 14.7% in April
Reuters logo
ByReuters
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 13:15
A man looks at signs of a closed store due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Thursday, May 21, 2020. More than 2.4 million people…
Economy & Business
World Bank: Pandemic Drives Broadest Economic Collapse in 150 Years 
The world economy is expected to contract by 5.2 percent this year — the worst recession in 80 years — but the sheer number of countries suffering economic losses means the scale of the downturn is worse than any recession in 150 years, the World Bank said
AFP logo
ByAgence France-Presse
Mon, 06/08/2020 - 12:52
VOA logo
By
VOA News