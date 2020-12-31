Economy & Business

European Markets Slump on New Year’s Eve  

By VOA News
Updated December 31, 2020 08:30 AM
People walk past London's Stock Exchange, in London's City financial district, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011. European stocks gained…
FILE - People walk past London's Stock Exchange, in London's City financial district, Nov. 3, 2011.

European markets were ending the last day of 2020 on a negative note.   

London’s FTSE index was down 1.1, while the CAC-40 in Paris was 0.2% lower. The DAX index in Frankfurt was shut down for the New Year’s holiday. 

Asian markets were mostly higher to close out the turbulent year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index finished 0.3% higher, while Shanghai’s Composite index gained 1.7%, and the TSEC index in Taiwan closed up 0.3%. Mumbai’s Sensex gained five points, but was virtually unchanged percentage-wise (+0.01%).    

This picture shows a ceremony of the close of the end-of-year trading session at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on December…
This picture shows a ceremony of the close of the end-of-year trading session at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Dec. 30, 2020.

 

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX index was down 1.4%. The exchanges in Japan and South Korea were closed for the holiday.      

In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1898.20 an ounce, up 0.2%. U.S. crude oil was selling at $47.96 per barrel, down 0.9%, and Brent crude oil was selling at $51.11 per barrel, down one percent.   

All three major U.S. indices were trending positively in futures trading ahead of Wall Street’s final opening bell for 2020.   

 

 

 

Related Stories

Thailand's 2020 Marked by COVID Pandemic, Economic Slump, Protests
00:03:33
East Asia Pacific
Thailand's 2020 Marked by COVID Pandemic, Economic Slump, Protests
Economic freefall adds urgency to calls for political reform by youth-led pro-democracy movement
Default Author Profile
By Vijitra Duangdee
Mon, 12/28/2020 - 11:34 AM
Volunteers dig through the rubble of collapsed buildings after signs of life were detected in a neighborhood of Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 5, 2020, devastated by a massive blast Aug. 4, 2020.
Middle East
Arab States Struggle in 2020 Following COVID, Economic and Political Crises
Tenth anniversary of ‘Arab Spring’ finds many of the countries that underwent revolutions in bad shape
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Tue, 12/29/2020 - 08:33 AM
A woman holds goods as Forgotten Harvest food bank distributes goods ahead of Christmas, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19…
Economy & Business
US Economy Grows at Record Pace in 3rd Quarter 
Despite growth, economy has yet to fully recover as consumer spending ebbed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 12:10 PM
City health workers spray disinfectant at a bus terminus during a 21 day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus…
Africa
2020 Marked by Economic and Health Crises in Zimbabwe
From bad to worse: Human rights abuses, shattered economy and pandemic batter Zimbabwe in 2020
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 02:01 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News