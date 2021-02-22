Economy & Business

European Markets Slump at Start of Trading Week

By VOA News
February 22, 2021 08:56 AM
FILE - A trader works in front of a news broadcast on a TV at the stock exchange in Frankfurt.
FILE - A trader works in front of a news broadcast on a TV at the stock exchange in Frankfurt.

European markets were in a slump Monday as impatience appeared to be growing among investors with the slow introduction of new COVID-19 vaccines and the slow pace of economic stimulus legislation in the United States.

Britain’s benchmark FTSE index was down 0.7% at midday. The CAC 40 in France was 0.4% lower, and Germany’s DAX index was down 0.6%.  

Markets in Australia and Asia ended mostly lower earlier Monday. Australia’s S&P/ASX index dropped 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell just over one percent, while Shanghai’s Composite index plunged 1.4%. South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.9%, and Mumbai’s Sensex sank 2.2%.  

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Asian shares…
Asian Markets Mixed Amid Uncertainty Over Direction of Global Economy 
Gold, oil trading higher, US markets trading lower in futures markets  

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei and Taiwan’s TSEC index both closed up 0.4%.

In commodities trading, gold wa selling at $1,792.40, up 0.8%. U.S. crude oil was selling at $59.86 per barrel, up just over one percent, and Brent crude was selling at $63.38, up 0.7%.   

All three U.S. indices were trending negatively in futures trading ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street.  

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: An electronic screen shows CAC 40 stock information at the Euronext headquarters
Europe
European Markets Down as Gold, Oil Maintain Solid Gains
All three major US indices were trending downward in futures trading ahead of Thursday’s opening bell on Wall Street
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 11:49 AM
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Asian shares…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Mixed Amid Uncertainty Over Direction of Global Economy 
Gold, oil trading higher, US markets trading lower in futures markets  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 05:44 AM
A currency trader walks near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul,…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Mixed Thursday
Gold, oil markets post strong gains
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 04:58 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News