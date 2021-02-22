European Markets Slump at Start of Trading Week

European markets were in a slump Monday as impatience appeared to be growing among investors with the slow introduction of new COVID-19 vaccines and the slow pace of economic stimulus legislation in the United States.

Britain’s benchmark FTSE index was down 0.7% at midday. The CAC 40 in France was 0.4% lower, and Germany’s DAX index was down 0.6%.

Markets in Australia and Asia ended mostly lower earlier Monday. Australia’s S&P/ASX index dropped 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell just over one percent, while Shanghai’s Composite index plunged 1.4%. South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.9%, and Mumbai’s Sensex sank 2.2%.

Asian Markets Mixed Amid Uncertainty Over Direction of Global Economy Gold, oil trading higher, US markets trading lower in futures markets

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei and Taiwan’s TSEC index both closed up 0.4%.

In commodities trading, gold wa selling at $1,792.40, up 0.8%. U.S. crude oil was selling at $59.86 per barrel, up just over one percent, and Brent crude was selling at $63.38, up 0.7%.

All three U.S. indices were trending negatively in futures trading ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street.