Economy & Business

European Markets Trading Higher at Midday Tuesday as Asian Markets End Mixed 

By VOA News
Updated August 18, 2020 06:45 AM
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London…
FILE - A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, London, Britain, March 9, 2020.

European markets are making gains Tuesday, hours after most of Asia ended a sluggish trading session.   

London’s FTSE index is up 0.1% at the midday mark, while the CAC-40 in Paris is 0.3% higher and the DAX index in Frankfurt is up 0.5%.  

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Aug. 18, 2020.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo finished the trading day 0.2% lower. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 20 points but was flat percentage-wise, while Shanghai’s Composite ended up 0.3%.  Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was up 0.8%. The KOSPI index in Seoul plunged 2.4%, and Taipei’s TSEC index closed 0.6% lower.   

Mumbai’s Sensex is up 1.2% in late afternoon trading.   

In commodities trading, gold is trading at $2,012.20 an ounce, up 0.6%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $42.79 a barrel, down 0.2%, and Brent crude oil is selling flat at $45.33 an ounce. 

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading ahead of Wall Street’s opening bell. 

