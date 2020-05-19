Economy & Business

European Markets Trading Lower  

By VOA News
May 19, 2020 07:27 AM
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Staff
FILE - The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 8, 2020.

The welcome surge in Asian markets earlier Tuesday has not carried over into European markets at the beginning of their trading day. 

Both the FTSE in London and Frankfurt’s DAX indexes are down 0.4%, while the CAC-40 in Paris has lost 0.7%.   

The low numbers from Europe are a significant reversal from Asia’s strong finish, with all major indexes closing in positive territory.  Seoul’s KOSPI index led the way, earning 2.2%, while the indexes in both Hong Kong and Sydney closed 1.8% higher.  The Nikkei in Tokyo earned 1.4%, Taiwan’s TSEC index finished 1.1% higher, and Shanghai was 0.8% higher.   

Asia’s huge gains mirrored Monday’s big day on Wall Street, where stocks surged after U.S.-based biotechnology company Moderna said its initial tests for a possible coronavirus vaccine produced favorable results from a small sample of people.  The company said it is launching a large clinical trial in July to determine whether the vaccine is safe and effective.   

But all three major U.S. indexes are trading slightly lower in Tuesday morning futures trading.      

In oil trading, the price of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was $32.16 per barrel, up 1%, while the international benchmark Brent crude was down 0.8% at $34.53 per barrel.  

 

Related Stories

A currency trader works near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange…
Economy & Business
Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Sends Asian Markets Upward Tuesday
Investors cheered by news of possible COVID-19 vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 05:12
A man stands outside an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building, May 18, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Moderna announced Monday that an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Stocks Surge on Promising Coronavirus Vaccine Test; World Markets Post Gains
US stocks and markets surge on the promise of coronavirus vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 13:41
Two people wearing masks walk near an Amazon Go store, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in downtown Seattle. Amazon.com is expected to…
Economy & Business
Trade-War Threats, Corporate Earnings Send Stocks Down
President Trump threatened to increase sanctions on China, while Amazon, other corporate earnings disappoint
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 18:43
VOA logo
By
VOA News