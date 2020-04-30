Economy & Business

European Markets Trading Mixed  

By VOA News
April 30, 2020 07:52 AM
FILE - The curve of the German stock index DAX is seen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, March 17, 2020.
European markets are mixed in midday trading Thursday. 

London’s FTSE was trading slightly lower, while both the DAX in Frankfurt and Paris’ CAC-40 had made slight gains. 

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, speaks at the White House, April 29, 2020, in Washington.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq were all in positive territory in futures trading, indicating that Wall Street would continue Wednesday’s big rally sparked by news that initial tests of an experimental drug, remdesivir, helped coronavirus patients recover rapidly from the disease. The results were praised by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as “very optimistic.”  

More good news came from Britain, where researchers at Oxford University say a vaccine for the coronavirus, currently being tested on people, could be widely available as early as September.  

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, April 30, 2020.

The rally on Wall Street spilled over into Asia Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei index gaining 422 points, or 2.4%, to close out the trading day at 20,193.69.  Australia’s S&P/ASX ended the day 2.4% higher, while Shanghai’s index gained 1.3%. The indexes in Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for public holidays.     

Oil markets continued to recover, with the price of West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, trading at $17.46 per barrel, a gain of 15.9%, while the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $24.87 per barrel, up 10.3%.  

 

