European Markets on Upswing Wednesday 

By VOA News
Updated June 17, 2020 07:40 AM
The curve of the German stock index DAX is seen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the day…
FILE - The curve of the German stock index DAX is seen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, March 17, 2020,

European markets are trading higher Wednesday with investors riding on new hopes of a swift post-pandemic recovery.     

The FTSE index in London has gained 0.5% in midday trading, the CAC-40 in Paris is up 0.7%, and Frankfurt’s DAX index is 0.4% higher. 

Asian markets ended their Wednesday trading sessions mostly higher, with Sydney’s S&P/ASX index gaining 0.8% to lead the region.  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended 0.5% higher, Shanghai’s Composite and Seoul’s KOSPI indices both gained 0.1%, and Taiwan’s TSEC is 0.2% higher.      

A man stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm as a vehicle goes by in Tokyo, June 17, 2020.

Tokyo’s Nikkei index finished its trading session 0.5% lower, while Mumbai’s Sensex was down 0.2%.     

Oil markets are in a slump Wednesday, with U.S. crude selling at $38.09 per barrel, down 0.7%, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, selling at $40.79, down 0.4%.    

All three U.S. indexes continue to trend in a positive direction Wednesday indicating a good opening for Wall Street a day after making solid gains thanks to new data showing U.S. retail sales rose a record 17.7% in May, the biggest one-month increase in history.  

 

