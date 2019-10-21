Economy & Business

Exxon Accused of Misleading Investors about Global Warming Costs     

By VOA News
October 21, 2019 07:17 PM
A customer holds a gas pump handle at an Exxon station in Vancouver, Washington (File Photo)
A customer holds a gas pump handle at an Exxon station in Vancouver, Washington (File Photo)

U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil goes on trial in New York Tuesday on charges it lied to investors about financial cost of fighting global warming.

The lawsuit, filed by the New York state attorney general, contends Exxon deliberately underestimated the cost to the company if governments implement action to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius.

The lawsuit says the Exxon wanted to avoid having to publically devalue the company's assets which could have cost it billions of dollars.

It also alleges Exxon's top executives, including former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, knew they were misleading investors.

"If companies like Exxon accurately account for the necessary degree of regulation to prevent even more dangerous global warming from happening, it will make less and less sense to continue to invest in developing fossil fuel projects," Colombia University expert in climate change law Michael Burger says.

Exxon denies any wrongdoing and calls the attorney general's case "misleading" and a deliberate misrepresentation.

"We tell investors through regular disclosures how the company accounts for risks associated with climate change. We are confident in the facts and look forward to seeing our company exonerated in court," an Exxon spokesman says.  

Related Stories

Smoke rises from a fire at Exxon Mobil's refining and chemical plant complex in Baytown, near Houston, Texas, July 31, 2019.
USA
Fire Breaks out at Houston-Area Exxon Mobil Refinery
The city of Baytown says the fire is in an area that contains polypropylene material and that Exxon Mobil has requested some nearby residents to shelter in place as a precaution
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/31/2019 - 15:07
A vintage car leaves a gas station operated by Cimex corporation in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2019.
The Americas
ExxonMobil Sues Cuba for $280M Over Expropriated Property
ExxonMobil on Friday sued Cuba's state-owned Cuba Petroleo and CIMEX Corp in U.S. federal court seeking $280 million over a refinery, gasoline stations and other assets seized after Fidel Castro’s revolution. Exxon, the largest U.S. oil producer, is the first corporation to sue Cuba since the Trump administration allowed a long dormant section of the 1996 Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity Act, known as the Helms-Burton Act after its sponsors, to take…
FILE - The Exxon Mobil logo is shown at a gas station in Denver, Colorado, US.
Europe
EU Parliament Urged to Strip ExxonMobil Lobbyists of Access Badges
Calls to deny the US oil giant parliament access follows its failure to attend a hearing into claims it knowingly misled the public on climate change
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 03/21/2019 - 11:06
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News