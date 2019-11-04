Economy & Business

Federal Investigators Probe Under Armour's Accounting

By Associated Press
November 4, 2019 12:09 AM
FILE - An Under Armour sign is seen outside a store in Chicago, Oct. 25, 2016. Under Armour said March 29, 2018, that it was working with data security firms and law enforcement in the wake of a data breach affecting 150 million MyFitnessPal diet an
An Under Armour sign is seen outside a store in Chicago, Oct. 25, 2016.

NEW YORK - Under Armour Inc. is being investigated by federal authorities over its accounting practices.

The athletic gear company said Sunday that it has been cooperating with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice on their investigations for two years.

The company said it firmly believes its accounting practices and disclosures were appropriate.

Under Armour reports earnings for the third quarter Monday.

The investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said the probe involves whether the retailer shifted sales from quarter to quarter to make results appear stronger.

Under Armour founder Kevin Plank stepped down as CEO last month. The company has struggled since its explosive sales growth petered out in 2017. Last year it announced job cuts as part of a restructuring effort.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press