Economy & Business

Global Markets Make Solid Gains Thursday    

By VOA News
July 23, 2020 08:39 AM
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Staff
FILE - The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 22, 2020.

Global markets are mostly higher Thursday despite rising new cases of COVID-19 and worsening ties between the United States and China. 

Asian markets ended the trading day with mixed results.  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 0.8% higher, while the Shanghai Composite index was 0.2% lower. 

Sydney’s S&P/ASX index gained 0.3%.  The KOSPI index in Seoul fell 0.5%, Taipei’s TSEC index dropped 0.4%, and Mumbai’s Sensex was 0.7% higher.  

The Nikkei index in Tokyo is closed Thursday and Friday for a national holiday. 

The outlook is far better in Europe at the midday point of the trading day.  The FTSE in London is up 0.5%, the CAC-40 in Paris is 0.4% higher, and Frankfurt’s DAX index is up 0.5%. 

Oil markets continue to struggle Thursday.  U.S. crude is trading at $41.80 per barrel, down 0.2%, and the international benchmark Brent crude is also 0.2% lower, selling at $44.19 per barrel.   

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are all trending positively in futures trading ahead of Wall Street’s opening bell. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Nebraska, July 15, 2020.
USA
Demand for Jobless Aid High in US, Even as Economy Slowly Picks Up
Reality will be on display Thursday morning when government releases data on number of laid off workers who sought unemployment benefits last week
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 09:38
People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus ride an escalator at a shopping and office complex in Beijing,…
East Asia Pacific
China Becomes First Economy to Grow Since Virus Pandemic
That was a dramatic improvement over the previous quarter's 6.8% contraction that was China's worst performance since at least the mid-1960s
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 10:37
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in…
2020 USA Votes
Biden's Progressive Tilt on the Economy Comes at a Cost
Citing coronavirus economic fallout, the Democratic presidential candidate has embraced a more ambitious and increasingly expensive plan to revive the US economy
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 09:00
VOA logo
By
VOA News