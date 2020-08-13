Economy & Business

Global Markets Mixed Amid Continued Economic Uncertainty

By VOA News
August 13, 2020 05:01 AM
A currency trader walks near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between US dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2020.

Global markets were mixed Thursday.

In Asia, the Nikkei in Tokyo finished its trading session up 1.7 percent. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was down 0.6 percent. Seoul’s KOSPI index was 0.2 percent higher, while the TSEC index in Taipei was up 0.7 percent.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.3 percent, Shanghai’s Composite was up nearly 1.5 points, but unchanged percentage-wise, and Mumbai’s Sensex was down 0.2 percent.

European markets were in a slump at the start of their trading sessions. The FTSE index was down 1 percent, Paris’s CAC-40 was down 0.2 percent, and the DAX index in Frankfurt was down 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, gold was down 0.4 percent, selling at $1,940.10 an ounce.  U.S crude was selling at $42.61 per barrel, down 0.1 percent, and Brent crude was also down 0.1 percent, selling at $45.37 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices were trending negatively in futures trading.   

