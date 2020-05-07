Economy & Business

Global Markets Mixed on Thursday

By VOA News
May 07, 2020 05:28 AM
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks at a business district Thursday, May 7, 2020, in…
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in a business district May 7, 2020, in Tokyo.

Global markets were mixed Thursday, with Asian indexes struggling despite good economic news from China.

Japan’s Nikkei index closed 0.2 percent higher, while the TSEC 50 in Taipei finished 0.6 percent higher.  The indexes in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney were all in negative territory, with investors apparently unmoved by Beijing’s announcement that exports rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier, a further sign the world’s economy is slowly recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, European markets were trending upward, with the FTSE in London up 0.4 percent by mid-morning, the CAC-40 in Paris trading 0.5 percent higher and the DAX in Frankfurt up 0.7 percent.

Oil markets were also making gains Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, selling at $24.08 per barrel, up 0.3 percent, while the international benchmark Brent crude trading flat at $29.73 per barrel.

In index futures trading, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all trading well above 1 percent. 

Related Stories

People contravene virus restrictions as they rest on a breakwater in front of the Mediterranean sea in Barcelona, Spain,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID Struggle Exposes Spain’s Deep Divisions
Political battle signals that recovery from a deep economic crisis will be hampered by profound ideological differences
Default Author Profile
By Graham Keeley
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 05:06
Alamo Heights Baptist Church pastor Bobby Contreras, right, works to clean, sanitize and prepare his church for services this…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Experts Warn of 'Intolerable Backslide' if COVID-19 Restrictions Are Eased Too Soon
Warning comes as states and countries start reopening businesses and attractions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 23:38
Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabatswe Masisi tales part in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Botswana to Begin Lifting Lockdown to Reopen Economy, Schools
Economy to reopen incrementally
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 01:31
Middle East
Egypt Announces Partial Opening as Economy Plunges
Experts say the virus is still on the rise in Egypt and hospitals are not prepared for a widespread outbreak
Hamada Elrasam
By Hamada Elrasam
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 16:52
VOA logo
By
VOA News