Global Markets Mixed Wednesday

A surge of new coronavirus infections around the world sent global markets into mixed territory Wednesday.

In Asia, the Nikkei in Tokyo closed its trading session with a 14 point loss, but was virtually unchanged percentage wise, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.1% in late afternoon trading. Shanghai’s Composite index was 0.3% higher.

In Sydney, the S&P/ASX was up 0.2%, Mumbai’s Sensex was also trading 0.2% higher, the KOSPI in Seoul was up 1.4%, and Taiwan’s TSEC index was up 0.4%

European indexes, meanwhile, are struggling. London’s FTSE is down 0.8%, while the CAC-40 in Paris and the DAX in Frankfurt are both 0.7% lower.

Recent tallies indicate Latin America has become the newest hotspot for the COVID-19 infections, with the death toll in the region surpassing 100,000 people according to the latest figures.

U.S. crude oil is unchanged at $40.37 per barrel, while Brent crude is selling at $42.75 per barrel, up 0.2%

All three U.S. indices are trending positively Wednesday.