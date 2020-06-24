Economy & Business

Global Markets Mixed Wednesday

By VOA News
June 24, 2020 05:04 AM
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, June 24,…
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, June 24, 2020.

A surge of new coronavirus infections around the world sent global markets into mixed territory Wednesday. 

In Asia, the Nikkei in Tokyo closed its trading session with a 14 point loss, but was virtually unchanged percentage wise, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.1% in late afternoon trading. Shanghai’s Composite index was 0.3% higher. 

In Sydney, the S&P/ASX was up 0.2%, Mumbai’s Sensex was also trading 0.2% higher, the KOSPI in Seoul was up 1.4%, and Taiwan’s TSEC index was up 0.4% 

European indexes, meanwhile, are struggling. London’s FTSE is down 0.8%, while the CAC-40 in Paris and the DAX in Frankfurt are both 0.7% lower. 

Recent tallies indicate Latin America has become the newest hotspot for the COVID-19 infections, with the death toll in the region surpassing 100,000 people according to the latest figures. 

U.S. crude oil is unchanged at $40.37 per barrel, while Brent crude is selling at $42.75 per barrel, up 0.2% 

All three U.S. indices are trending positively Wednesday. 

Related Stories

London's financial district in Canary Wharf, London, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate…
Economy & Business
Global Markets Continue to Rise Tuesday 
Asian market gains carry into Europe after US President Donald Trump reaffirms support for current US-China trade deal
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 11:49
VOA logo
By
VOA News