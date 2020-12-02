Global Markets Mixed Wednesday 

Global markets are mixed Wednesday despite the world inching closer to a COVID-19 vaccine and fresh hopes of U.S. lawmakers passing a new economic stimulus package.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index gained 13 points, but was unchanged percentage-wise. Australia’s S&P/ASX index gained 1.7 points, but was also unchanged. The KOSPI index in South Korea rose 1.5%, and Taiwan’s TSEC index gained 0.7%.

Shanghai’s Composite index dropped 2.5% points, but was unchanged percentage-wise. In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is down 14.5 points, but is unchanged, while Mumbai’s Sensex is down 0.6%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,818.50 an ounce, unchanged percentage-wise. U.S. crude oil is selling at $44.39 per barrel, down 0.3%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $47.59 per barrel, unchanged percentage-wise.

In futures trading, all three major U.S. indices are trending downward.