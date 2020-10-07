Global Markets Mixed Wednesday as Investors Move on From Wall Street Losses

European markets are in a mild slump Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly broke off negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill that led to huge losses on Wall Street.

London’s FTSE index has lost just over four points at the midday point, but is unchanged percentage-wise. Paris’s CAC-40 index is down 0.3%, while the DAX index in Frankfurt is trading 0.4% lower.

People walk under screens showing the KOSPI, Korea Composite Stock Price Index, left, and KOSDAQ, Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2020.

Asian markets were more resilient to the news from Washington, finishing in positive territory hours earlier. The benchmark Nikkei index in Japan lost nearly 11 points, but was unchanged percentage-wise. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong closed one percent higher, while Mumbai’s Sensex finished 0.7% higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX index closed up 1.2%. The KOSPI index in Seoul gained 0.8%, and Taiwan’s TSEC finished 0.3% higher.

Shanghai’s Composite index is closed all week for a national holiday.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,892.20 per ounce, down 0.8%. U.S. crude oil is trading at $39.69 per barrel, down 2.4%, and the global benchmark Brent crude is trading at $41.79 per barrel, down 2%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending higher in futures trading ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all dropped over one percent Tuesday after President Trump issued a tweet ordering his administration to end all talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi until after the November 3 presidential election, promising “a major stimulus bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and small business.”