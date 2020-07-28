Global Markets Mostly Higher Tuesday

Global markets are on the rebound Tuesday as investors shake off the latest chapter in worsening relations between the United States and China.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei index finished 0.2% lower, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong finished 0.6% higher and Shanghai's Composite index closed up 0.7%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX index finished 0.3% lower. Seoul’s KOSPI index gained 1.7%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index was virtually unchanged percentage-wise. The Sensex in Mumbai is up 1.3% in late afternoon trading.

In Europe, both London’s FTSE index and the DAX index in Frankfurt are up 0.4%, while the CAC-40 in Paris is virtually unchanged percentage-wise.

Gold is selling at $1,926.30 per ounce, after briefly nearing the $2,000 mark earlier in the day.

In other commodities trading, U.S. crude was selling at $41.34 per barrel, down 0.6%, while Brent crude is selling at $43.35 per barrel, down 0.1%.

After Monday’s strong finish, all three major U.S. indexes are trending negatively in futures trading ahead of Wall Street’s opening bell.