Global Markets in Steep Retreat Tuesday  

By VOA News
Updated July 07, 2020 08:00 AM
People wearing face masks walk in front of a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, July 7, 2020.

 A surge of new COVID-19 cases around the world sent global markets into a slump Tuesday. 

The FTSE in London is down 1.2%, the CAC-40 in Paris is one percent lower, and the DAX index in Frankfurt is down 1.1%. 

Asian markets also took a mostly negative turn Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei index in Tokyo ending the day’s trading down 0.4%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 1.3%, while the Shanghai Composite was finished 0.3% higher.   

The S&P/ASX index in Sydney was virtually unchanged percentage wise.  Seoul’s KOSPI index was down one percent and the TSEC index in Taiwan was 0.2% lower, while the Sensex in Mumbai closed out its trading session 0.5% higher.   

Oil markets continue their downward path Tuesday.  U.S. crude oil was trading at $40.24 per barrel, down 0.9%, while Brent crude was trading at $42.78 per barrel, down 0.7%.   

All three major U.S. indexes are trending downward in futures trading, an indication that Wall Street will begin the day on a sour note.  

