Global Times: China's Airlines to Cut International Flights Due to Coronavirus

By Reuters
March 16, 2020 11:30 AM
Air China planes are seen on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on…
FILE - Air China planes are seen on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on March 13, 2020.

Chinese airlines including Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines are planning to reduce international flights in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Global Times reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.   

The aviation industry in China, where the virus emerged, has been one of the worst-affected by the crisis, following travel curbs by nations fearing contagion and shriveling demand.   

The Chinese government last month criticized some of those curbs, especially those imposed by the United States, saying some countries had over-reacted.   

In this March 12, 2020, photo, a man wearing a mask stands near a display board at the Capital International Airport terminal 3 in Beijing.

However, the country has tightened checks on international travelers in recent days as the number of imported cases begins to exceed locally transmitted ones.   

The capital Beijing is ordering 14 days in its quarantine facilities for anyone arriving from aboard, starting Monday.   

Data from Cirium showed the number of flights to, from and within China cancelled or removed from schedules totaled 506,662 from Jan. 1 through March 10. Of those, 101,906 were international flights, it said.   

Chinese airlines reported a total loss of 20.96 billion yuan ($2.99 billion) in February, Civil Aviation Administration of China said last week. 

