Economy & Business

Israeli Court Approves Pension Fund Withdrawal For El Al 

By VOA News
May 04, 2020 07:09 AM
El Al Airlines Flight 28 races on the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport moments before taking off en route to Tel…
FILE - El Al Airlines Flight 28 races on the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport moments before taking off en route to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, July 24, 2014, in Newark, N.J.

El Al, the Israeli airline, will be allowed to make a multi-million-dollar withdrawal from its employees’ pension fund, in an effort to help the beleaguered airline through the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Tel Aviv District Labor Court approved the $30 million transaction Sunday, characterizing the money as surplus funds. 

El Al employees had sought to block the move.  

The pension fund was established to protect airline employees when El Al was privatized years ago.  Most of the workers who are entitled to the funds have already retired.  Money for the remaining employees has been deposited in personal pension funds.  

Meanwhile, J Post reports that El Al is about to begin operating humanitarian cargo flights, carrying equipment to fight the coronavirus, from the Chinese city of Wuhan to several major European cities via Israel.  

The coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan late last year.  

Related Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Jan. 5, 2020.
Middle East
Israeli Court Hears Petitions Against Netanyahu 
Panel of 11 justices considering the issue of whether a politician is would be entrusted to form a government in such circumstances, for which the Israeli legal code is not explicitly clear   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 09:19
FILE - Palestinian demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Israeli settlements and U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast initiative, in the West Bank village of Beita near Nablus, Feb. 28, 2020.
Middle East
Netanyahu ‘Confident’ Israel Will Annex Parts of West Bank Within Months
Israeli PM says he has Trump admin. backing; UN, EU warns of powder keg throughout the region
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 17:31
People keep social distance amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, during "Black Flag" protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government corruption, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Middle East
Israel's Once-mighty Labor Party Weighs Unity With Netanyahu
Some members had opposed the measure because of Netanyahu's pledge to annex parts of the West Bank, a move that will further unravel the Oslo Accords with the Palestinians
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 16:14
VOA logo
By
VOA News