Economy & Business

Kenya’s Souvenir Beadmakers Struggle as Tourism Opens for Annual Wildlife Migration 

By Lenny Ruvaga
August 13, 2020 11:27 AM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 34 MB
1080p | 66 MB
Original | 69 MB
Download Audio

NAROK, KENYA  - The annual great migration of wildlife across Tanzania and Kenya usually attracts thousands of tourists on safari, providing income to people who depend on spending by the visitors — such as souvenir makers.  But, as the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed tourism, Kenya's craftsmen and women are suffering.  In the city of Narok, women who specialize in beadwork to sell to tourists have seen their incomes drop to a fraction of what they were last year.

FILE - Wildebeests cross the Mara river during their migration to the greener pastures, in the Maasai Mara game reserve, Kenya, Aug. 9, 2020.

Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve normally has almost as many tourists as wildebeests for the annual great migration of wildlife from Tanzania.     

But tourism is struggling to recover from the COVID-19 travel restrictions, which were finally lifted in July.  Speaking to VOA, Kenya’s Cabinet secretary for Tourism, Najib Balala, says as a result, the projected revenue targets will not be met. 

“In the last six months we [tourism industry] have lost almost $800 million in terms of revenue for the government.  Definitely we were expecting to have $2 billion revenue for the government from tourism.  But, because of the pandemic, that’s a big loss,”  he said.

With just a trickle of tourists, many of Kenya’s souvenir sellers remain closed and the craftsmen and women are struggling to make a living.      

Noltapari Kisemei is part of the Aitong Women’s Group (AWG). She also heads a collective group of 3,000 beadwork artists  all of them women.    

They’ve seen their incomes drop to a fraction of the $100 per month average they once earned to help support their families.      

"As a leader of the women in this area, most have been expecting answers from me on how to survive the pandemic.  I am totally disoriented and helpless on what to tell them and how to weather this storm," she said.     

To help the craftswomen get by, local aid groups have been donating food.

Amos Kipeen runs the Mara Discovery Community Empowerment Center (MDCEC), an organization that seeks to develop employment skills of locals.   

"When they are also not skilled to have alternatives in life, you know people who have not gone to school, they are very much limited.  So, if one door is closed then they have no other way to pursue other opportunities,”  said Kipeen.

Samuel Tunai, the governor of Narok county, says his administration is also providing food to around 800 families.    

“We had even to go and feed those communities, which are living around the game reserve because they were heavily affected by the loss of business in these game reserves,”  he said.  

As Kenya’s safari tourism slowly recovers, locals are holding on, hoping one day soon the herds of tourists will again rival those of the wildlife.    

 

Related Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic
Tanzania Opening Up Tourism Despite Pandemic
But doubts about President Magufuli's claimed defeat of COVID-19 could keep foreign travelers away
Charles Kombe
By Charles Kombe
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 15:58
Officials display some of more than 1,600 pieces of illegal ivory found hidden inside bags of sesame seeds in freight traveling from Uganda, in Kenya's major port city of Mombasa, Oct. 8, 2013.
Africa
Conservationists Hail Arrest of Notorious Wildlife Trafficker in Kenya
Abubakar Mansur Mohammed Surur is accused of trafficking ivory and rhino horn, as well as conspiracy to launder money and distribute heroin
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 15:56
Kenya: Cancer Patients Greatly Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic Related Lockdowns
00:02:51
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenya: Cancer Patients Greatly Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic Related Lockdowns
Kenyan health care providers say cancer patients are being greatly affected by restrictions to help contain the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. According to physicians, COVID-19 has made access to treatment extremely difficult. So far, Kenya has more than 22,000 COVID-19 cases and has reported about 370 deaths. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports. Produced by: Mary Cieslak
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Mon, 08/03/2020 - 19:29
Kenyans Urged to Treat Pandemic Stress
00:02:31
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenya Mental Health Cases Jump During Pandemic
According to the country's mental health taskforce, 25% of coronavirus outpatients and 40% of in-hospital patients suffer from mental health issues such as depression
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Mon, 07/27/2020 - 12:15
Lenny Ruvaga
By
Lenny Ruvaga