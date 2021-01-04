Economy & Business

Online Collaboration Tool Slack Suffers Global Outage

By VOA News
January 04, 2021 03:10 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 24, 2019 an attendee walks by the company’s logo during Slack’s Frontiers conference…
In this file photo taken on April 24, 2019, an attendee walks by the company’s logo during a Slack event on April 24, 2019, in San Francisco, California.

Online communication and collaboration service Slack reported a global outage Monday, as millions returned to work after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

"Our team is currently investigating, and we're sorry for any troubles this may be causing," Slack said in a statement.

Slack has seen its popularity grow as many people work and study from home during the coronavirus pandemic. When it last reported, the company said it had 12 million daily users. Slack shares have surged by 80% over the past year.

According to The Associated Press, the outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern time, with outages reported in the United States, Germany, India, Britain, Japan and other countries.

The disruption in service was the latest in a string of tech outages, which have seen Google services, Zoom and some Microsoft products suffer breakdowns in recent months.

According to Bloomberg, Salesforce.com agreed to buy Slack Technologies, Inc. last year for $27.7 billion.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A Google logo in Mountain View, California, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam/File Photo
Silicon Valley & Technology
Google Suffers Widespread Outage of Gmail, YouTube and More
Service disruption lasted about an hour; so far, the tech giant has not provided an explanation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:17 AM
FILE PHOTO: A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home
Student Union
Zoom Suffers Worldwide Outages
Monday morning crashes coincide with first day of classes for many
Leslie Bonilla
By Leslie Bonilla
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 03:34 PM
In this photo provided by Twitter user Ninis Samuel, travelers stand in long lines to clear Customs at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in New York, due to a temporary computer outage that affected U.S. Customs and…
USA
Customs Computer Outage Delays Travelers at US Airports 
Thousands of people entering the United States get stuck in long lines while processing was done manually
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/16/2019 - 09:16 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News