Online Collaboration Tool Slack Suffers Global Outage

Online communication and collaboration service Slack reported a global outage Monday, as millions returned to work after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

"Our team is currently investigating, and we're sorry for any troubles this may be causing," Slack said in a statement.

Slack has seen its popularity grow as many people work and study from home during the coronavirus pandemic. When it last reported, the company said it had 12 million daily users. Slack shares have surged by 80% over the past year.

According to The Associated Press, the outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern time, with outages reported in the United States, Germany, India, Britain, Japan and other countries.

The disruption in service was the latest in a string of tech outages, which have seen Google services, Zoom and some Microsoft products suffer breakdowns in recent months.

According to Bloomberg, Salesforce.com agreed to buy Slack Technologies, Inc. last year for $27.7 billion.