Economy & Business

Optimism for New Biden Administration Drives Asian Markets Higher

By VOA News
January 21, 2021 04:28 AM
A screen shows a news report about U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange…
A screen shows a news report about US President Joe Biden's inauguration as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2021.

Asian markets experienced a post-Inauguration Day bump Thursday due to optimism over new U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to push his $1.9 trillion pandemic economic rescue plan through Congress.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed 0.8% higher. The S&P/ASX index in Australia earned 0.7%. Shanghai’s Composite index gained over 1%. Seoul’s KOSPI index was up 1.4%, and Taiwan’s TSEC index rose 2.2%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is down 0.2%, while Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.7%.

In commodities trading, gold is unchanged in percentage terms (+0.06%), selling at $1,867.70. U.S. crude oil is also unchanged (+0.08%), selling at $53.28 per barrel, while Brent crude is selling at $55.91 per barrel, down 0.3%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending higher in futures trading.

President Joe Biden salutes as his wife Jill puts her hand over her heart as they review the troops from the steps of the U.S…
2020 USA Votes
Biden to Discuss Coronavirus Response Efforts
In inauguration address, new president called on Americans to unite in 'a winter of peril and significant possibilities'
By VOA News
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 03:43 AM
President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20,…
2020 USA Votes
Climate, Coronavirus, Border Wall Among Targets of Biden Orders
New US leader signs first-day orders targeting a number of Trump administration policies
By VOA News
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 02:51 AM
Biden Inauguration Crowd Looks to Next Chapter for America
2020 USA Votes
Biden Inauguration Crowd Looks to Next Chapter for America
The few attending predict the future for the new president and the nation
Carolyn Presutti
By Carolyn Presutti
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 02:43 AM
Pro-Trump supporter Connie Kirtley, of Dayton, Texas, carries a flag near the Texas State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Voters Weigh in as Biden Begins Presidency
On Inauguration Day, a handful of Trump backers gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol Building to make their voices heard
By Matt Haines
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 12:49 AM
VOA News