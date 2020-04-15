Economy & Business

Poll: Coronavirus to Push China's Q1 GDP Into First Decline on Record 

By Associated Press
April 15, 2020 06:42 AM
Passengers wearing face masks ride a ferry on Yangtze River after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei…
Passengers wearing face masks ride a ferry on Yangtze River after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted, April 8, 2020. REUTERS…

BEIJING - The coronavirus health crisis likely knocked China's economy into its first decline since at least 1992 in the first quarter, raising the heat on authorities to do more to restore growth as mounting job losses threaten social stability. 
 
The outbreak, which first emerged in China's central Hubei province late last year, ground activity in the world's second-largest economy to a halt as drastic curbs on people movement shut down factories, transport and shopping malls. 
 
While those restrictions are gradually being lifted, similar lockdowns now in effect in other major economies hit by the pandemic have significantly darkened the outlook for global demand, which would hurt China's massive export sector. 
 

FILE - Workers sew hazardous material suits to be used in the COVID-19 outbreak at the Zhejiang Ugly Duck Industry garment factory in Wenzhou, China.

Analysts expect China's gross domestic product to have shrunk 6.5% in January-March from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll. That would reverse a 6% expansion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and mark the first decline since at least 1992 when official quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) records started. 
 
"It's difficult to see a quick recovery in China's economy given the impact from the global pandemic," said Wang Jun, Beijing-based chief economist at Zhongyuan Bank. 
 
"Economic growth will also depend on the strength of stimulus policies. Fiscal policy will play a leading role while monetary policy will be modestly expansionary." 
 
Forecasts by 57 analysts polled by Reuters ranged from a 28.9% GDP contraction to a 4% expansion for the first quarter. 
 

Residents wearing face masks walk at an old residential community blocked by barriers in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 5, 2020.

On a quarterly basis, GDP is expected to have fallen 9.9% in January-March, compared with 1.5% growth in the previous Quarter. 
 
For 2020, China's economic growth is expected to slow sharply to 2.5% from 6.1% in 2019, a separate Reuters poll showed, which would be the weakest clip since 1976, the final year of the decade-long Cultural Revolution that wrecked the economy. 

China releases first-quarter GDP data on Friday (0200 GMT), along with March factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment. 

Analysts polled by Reuters expect industrial output to fall 7.3% in March from a year earlier, easing from a 13.5% fall in the first two months, and retail sales could fall 10%, versus a 20.5% drop in the first two months. 

Fixed-asset investment is forecast to fall 15.1% in the first three months from a year earlier, moderating from a 24.5% slide in the first two months, according to the poll. 

China's exports and imports continued to slide in March, albeit at a slower pace than February. Analysts say the outlook remains grim as the pandemic brings business activity in China's major trading partners to a standstill.   

More help on the way 

To arrest the slump, China's leaders have flagged measures, including increased budget spending and more local government special bonds for big-ticket projects, as well as the country's first special treasury bond issuance since 2007. 

Zhongyuan Bank's Wang said local governments could be allowed to issue about 3.5 trillion yuan ($496.32 billion) in special bonds this year, along with special treasury bond issuance of around 1 trillion yuan. 

FILE - A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing.

Sources told Reuters the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would ease some of its monetary settings but would not follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's steep rate cuts or quantitative easing, mindful of debt and property market risks. 

In one such move on Wednesday, the PBOC cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility by 20 basis points, paving the way for a similar cut in the benchmark lending rate on April 20. 

The government has also rolled out a raft of measures, including more fiscal spending, tax relief and cuts in lending rates and reserve requirements, and low-cost loans for some firms, as the pandemic raises fears of a global recession. 

 

Related Stories

In this Monday, April 13, 2020, photo, a man wearing a mask against the new coronavirus checks his phone as a container ship…
Economy & Business
China Reports Exports Fell Further in March Amid Shutdown  
Customs data reported Tuesday showed exports sank 6.6% from a year earlier to $185.1 billion, an improvement over the 17.2% contraction in January and February
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 08:40
Travelers with their luggage walk past the Hankou railway station on the eve of its resuming outbound traffic in Wuhan in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China's Virus Pandemic Epicenter Wuhan Ends 76-Day Lockdown
The city's 11 million residents will be permitted to leave without special authorization as long as a mandatory smartphone application shows they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 14:49
Reporters are seen complying with social distancing norms as President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, April 13, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Says US WHO Funding Cut Affects All Nations
US President Trump accuses WHO of failing to act early
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 05:43
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Approves Trials for 2 More Coronavirus Vaccines 
The vaccines use inactivated coronavirus pathogens, and the approvals pave the way for early-stage human trials, an official from China's Ministry of Science and Technology said  
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 07:47
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press