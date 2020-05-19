Economy & Business

Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Sends Asian Markets Upward Tuesday

By VOA News
May 19, 2020 05:12 AM
A currency trader works near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange…
A currency trader works near the screens showing the KOSPI left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2020.

Asian markets are soaring in midday trading Tuesday thanks to news of a promising vaccine for the novel coronavirus.  

Japan’s Nikkei index and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong are trading 1.8% higher, while Seoul’s KOSPI index and the S&P/ASX in Sydney have earned just over 2%.  Shanghai is up 0.6%, and Taiwan is over 1% higher. 

Asia’s huge gains are mirroring Monday’s big day on Wall Street, where stocks surged after U.S.-based biotechnology company Moderna said its initial tests for a possible coronavirus vaccine produced favorable results from a small sample of people.  The company said it is launching a large clinical trial in July to determine whether the vaccine works.  

But all three major U.S. indexes are trading slightly lower in Tuesday morning futures trading.   

In oil trading, the price of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was $32.25 per barrel, up 1.3%, while the international benchmark Brent crude was trading even at $34.82 per barrel. 

Related Stories

A man stands outside an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building, May 18, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Moderna announced Monday that an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Stocks Surge on Promising Coronavirus Vaccine Test; World Markets Post Gains
US stocks and markets surge on the promise of coronavirus vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 13:41
A youngster approaches a team of New York City police officers as they walk with face masks to hand out to anyone who needs or asks for one during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US, European Leaders Weigh Reopening Risks Without a Vaccine
In separate stark warnings, two major European leaders bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to living with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by a vaccine. In the US, images of crowded bars, beaches and boardwalks suggested some weren't heeding warnings to safely enjoy reopened spaces while limiting the risks of spreading infection
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/17/2020 - 17:25
VOA logo
By
VOA News