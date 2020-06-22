Economy & Business

Record Rise in COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Causes Drop in Global Markets

By VOA News
June 22, 2020 06:03 AM
A man stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm as a vehicle goes by…
A man stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm as a vehicle goes by in Tokyo, June 17, 2020.

Worries over a surge of coronavirus cases in the United States and other nations have sent global financial markets mostly downward Monday. 

Japan’s Nikkei index ended the day’s trading session at 0.1% lower, with the Hang Seng in Hong Kong down 0.6% in late afternoon trading. Seoul’s KOSPI index is 0.6% lower.   

The Sensex in Mumbai is up 1%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index is 0.2% higher. Both Australia’s S&P/ASX and Shanghai’s Composite indices are fluctuating between negative and positive but are virtually unchanged. 

In Europe, both London’s FTSE and the CAC-40 in Paris are down 0.2% in early morning trading, while the DAX in Frankfurt is 0.1% lower. 

Oil markets are holding steady Monday, with U.S. crude selling at $39.82 per barrel, up 0.1%, and Brent crude, the global benchmark, selling at $42.34 per barrel, up 0.3%. 

Markets are reeling after the World Health Organization on Sunday reported 183,000 new COVID-19 cases worldwide -- the largest one-day increase since the outbreak began.     

WHO said Brazil led the way with nearly 55,000 new cases, followed by the United States with more than 36,000 and India with about 15,000 new cases.     

Overall, the WHO says there are more than 8,963,000 cases worldwide and over 468,000 deaths.  

All three U.S. indexes were trading higher in Monday’s futures markets. 

Related Stories

An Iranian man monitors the stock market at Tehran Stock Exchange on July 1, 2019. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
VOA News on Iran
Iranian Stock Market Boom Prompts 'Bubble' Warnings
Iran's stock market has been booming for months, despite a collapse in the country's economy and a rampant coronavirus
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 20:35
FILE -The DAX share graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 22, 2020.
Economy & Business
European Markets Falling Thursday
Another rally spurred by hopes of a robust post-pandemic economic recovery is ended by fears of a further spread of the coronavirus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 10:10
VOA logo
By
VOA News