Economy & Business

Report: Amazon to Protest Pentagon's Contract Award to Microsoft

By Reuters
November 14, 2019 07:42 PM
FILE - The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, France, Feb. 20, 2017.
FILE - The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, France, Feb. 20, 2017.

Amazon.com Inc. will protest the Pentagon's decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp., The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing a statement. 
 
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 
 
A challenge to the Defense Department's award announced last month was widely expected by legal experts, analysts and consultants, especially after President Donald Trump publicly derided Amazon's bid for the high-stakes contract. 
 
Trump had said in August that Amazon's bid for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract was under review by his administration after complaints from other companies. 
 
Amazon was considered a favorite for the contract, part of a broader digital modernization process of the Pentagon, before Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner. 

Related Stories

A passenger enters an airlock for facial recognition at Nice international airport's immigration section in Nice, France, July 16, 2018.
Economy & Business
On Amazon’s List of Principles: Regulate Facial Recognition Tech
The statement also includes the company’s stand on taxes, minimum wage, climate change and more
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 10/12/2019 - 05:15
Dave Limp, senior vice president for Amazon devices & services, wears a pair of Echo Frames - eyewear enabled with the company's Alexa personal assistant technology, as he speaks Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, during an event in Seattle. The glasses are…
Economy & Business
Amazon Unveils New Alexa Gadgets
Company is extending Alexa's reach from automobiles and homes essentially into people's heads
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 19:49
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters