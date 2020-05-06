Economy & Business

Retail Giant Amazon Under Fire on Several Fronts 

By VOA News
May 06, 2020 06:51 PM
Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in the Staten Island borough of…
FILE - Amazon tractor trailers line up outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center, April 21, 2020, in the Staten Island borough of New York City.

A worker at Amazon’s Staten Island fulfillment center in New York has died of COVID-19, the company confirmed. The unidentified worker reportedly received a positive test result on April 11 and had been quarantined.

The worker’s family notified Amazon of the death on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Staten Island, NY. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues," Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski said in a statement.

The death comes amid protests by the company’s workers concerning workplace safety. At least three employees at different warehouses across the U.S. have been fired since April. One worker, Christian Smalls, who led a protest against Amazon in March, worked at the Staten Island facility. 

Last week, Tim Bray, former vice president of Amazon Web Services, left the company after five years, explaining in a blog post that he quit “in dismay at Amazon firing whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of Covid-19.”

Amazon responded to Bray’s posts stating, “We support every employee's right to criticize their employer's working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against any and all internal policies. We terminated these employees for repeatedly violating internal policies." 

Amazon has been under scrutiny since the end of April when the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) added five of the company’s overseas operations to its annual blacklist of “notorious markets.”

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Sept. 19, 2019.

According to the USTR, U.S. businesses have complained that consumers cannot easily distinguish the sellers for products being sold on Amazon’s overseas websites. In addition, it was reported the process to remove platforms selling counterfeit products was “lengthy and burdensome.” 

Amazon has called its inclusion on USTR’s blacklist a “personal vendetta” and a “purely political act” by the Trump administration. 

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has asked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify before Congress to respond to accusations the company abuses its online retail power, mistreats warehouse workers and hurts small businesses.  

While other big tech company CEOs have appeared before Congress, Bezos has not. The committee has threatened him with a subpoena if he does not appear.  
 
“Although we expect that you will testify on a voluntary basis, we reserve the right to report compulsory process if necessary,” the committee’s letter to Bezos stated. 
 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club…
Silicon Valley & Technology
House Panel Wants Amazon's Bezos to Testify in Antitrust Probe
House lawmakers investigating the market dominance of Big Tech are asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements by the company on its competition practices
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 17:08
Products in the prep area are seen at the Amazon fulfilment center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS…
Economy & Business
Amazon Temporarily Closes Kentucky Warehouse Due to Virus 
The online retailer said Tuesday that the warehouse at Shepherdsville was undergoing 'additional sanitization' 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 10:03
A screen displays the term "Covid-19" as Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez (not pictured), Mexico's Undersecretary of Health Prevention…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Amazon, Facebook Crack Down on Coronavirus Scams
Popular websites pull ads promising cures
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 21:26
VOA logo
By
VOA News