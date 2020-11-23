Economy & Business

Rights Experts: Japan Was Wrong to Detain Carlos Ghosn 

By Associated Press
November 23, 2020 07:06 AM
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo. A Japanese court…
FILE - Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo, April 25, 2019.

GENEVA - A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations says former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged “compensation” and “other reparations” for him from the Japanese government.         

In an opinion published Monday, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that Ghosn's detention in Japan in late 2018 and early 2019 was “arbitrary” and called on Japan's government to “take the necessary steps to remedy the situation of Mr. Ghosn without delay.”         

The four-member group, which is made up of independent experts, asked Japan to ensure a “full and independent investigation” of Ghosn's detention, and called for the government “to take appropriate measures against those responsible for the violation of his rights.”         

“The Working Group considers that, taking into account all the circumstances of the case, the appropriate remedy would be to accord Mr. Ghosn an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law,” its 17-page opinion said.          

Ghosn, a 66-year-old with French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, led Japanese automaker Nissan for two decades, rescuing it from near-bankruptcy. 

He was arrested in November 2018 on charges of breach of trust, in misusing company assets for personal gain, and violating securities laws in not fully disclosing his compensation. He denies wrongdoing.         

In December, he fled Japan to Lebanon while out on bail awaiting trial, meaning his case will not go on in Japan. Interpol has issued a wanted notice but his extradition from Lebanon is unlikely.         

Ghosn has accused Nissan and Japanese officials of conspiring to bring him down to block a fuller integration of Nissan with its French alliance partner Renault SA of France. 

  

  

Related Stories

Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Jan. 8, 2020.
Economy & Business
Nissan Shareholders Furious at Ghosn Scandal, Dismal Results
Nissan shareholders vented their outrage at the Japanese automaker’s top management Tuesday for crashing stock prices, zero dividends and quarterly losses after the scandal-ridden departure of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 08:41 AM
Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya…
East Asia Pacific
Japan Seeks Arrest of Ghosn, Americans Suspected of Helping
Prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for former Nissan chairman, who skipped bail while awaiting trial in Japan, and is now in Lebanon
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 08:34 AM
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo. A Japanese court…
East Asia Pacific
Ghosn Lawyers Rebut New Nissan Claims Against Fugitive Exec
Ghosn was charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 05:04 AM
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo. A Japanese court…
Economy & Business
Nissan Sues Ghosn, Seeking Damages for Property, Jet Use
Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades and saved it from near-bankruptcy, was arrested in Japan in November 2018, and charged with underreporting his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 06:33 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press