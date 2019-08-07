Economy & Business

Samsung's New Note Takes on Huawei in Selfie Beauty Pageant

By Reuters
August 7, 2019 09:19 PM
Samsung Electronics President and CEO Dong Jin Koh speaks during the launch event of the Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 7, 2019.
Samsung Electronics President and CEO Dong Jin Koh speaks during the launch event of the Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2019.

SEOUL/NEW YORK - Samsung unveiled a new version of the Galaxy Note smartphone on Wednesday with fast 5G network connection and improved camera features, hoping the premium model helps it revive slumping profit and widen the gap with struggling rival Huawei.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has emerged as the biggest beneficiary  of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.'s trouble in the second quarter with a nearly 7% jump in smartphone sales, as the Chinese firm sold fewer phones in the global market after it was put on a U.S. trade blacklist in May.

With emphasis on improved video and photography features, which helped Huawei become the world's No. 2 smartphone vendor, Samsung hopes the Galaxy Note 10 will appeal to YouTubers and fans of social media.

Along with its first foldable phone, the big-screen Note 10, unveiled at an event in New York on Wednesday, is the South Korean tech firm's most important new product planned in the second half of this year to expand its mobile sales.

With two screen sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.8 inches, the Note 10 boasts enhanced video effects such as augmented reality and stabilization modes, and a front-facing camera centrally located at the top of the display for better selfies. It lacks a headphone jack, a tweak Apple Inc. made to its smartphones three years ago.

The Note 10 will be sold starting at $949.99 while the bigger Note 10 plus will start at $1,099. The Note 10 model with 5G capability will start at $1,299.99.

The phone will go on sale Aug. 23 and square off against Apple's latest iPhones, which are widely expected to come out later this year.

Samsung declined to disclose its sales target for the new Note series, but said it expected to achieve higher sales volume than the predecessor Note 9 models.

Analysts expect similar shipments of about 9.6 million units, with price likely to be the most important factor in a weak market. The global smartphone market shrank 3% in the June quarter, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.

"It is hard to expect strong sales for the new Note with just a few upgrades in its camera features," said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

Samsung is reeling from sagging profits in its mobile division due to weak sales of flagship models, even as it boosted overall shipments by 6.7% and stayed on top with market share of 22% in the second quarter.

Its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, is set to go on sale in September, but analysts say headlines about glitches with sample Folds will dampen consumer excitement around the launch.

Related Stories

Emojis are seen in this screengrab from an iPhone.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Apple, Google Continue Inclusive Push With New Emojis
Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 17, 2019
Apple's new iPhone 7 smartphones sit on a shelf at an Apple store in Beijing, China, September 16, 2016.
USA
Apple's Workaround Takes Bite Out of Tariffs
US tech giant asks China-based suppliers to consider moving production outside of China
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
June 24, 2019
FILE - Apple's App Store app is seen in Baltimore, MD., March 19, 2018.
Silicon Valley & Technology
US Supreme Court Approves Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that an antitrust lawsuit against Apple can proceed. Consumers are suing the company, alleging Apple overcharges when downloading iPhone applications at the company’s App Store. Conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh joined with the four liberal judges in the 5-4 decision, agreeing with the plaintiffs that the 30% commissions Apple charges violate federal antitrust laws. Consumers allege Apple has monopolized the market by…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
May 13, 2019
DJ Koh, Samsung President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications, talks about the new Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone during an event, Feb. 20, 2019, in San Francisco.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Samsung Delays Launch of Folding Galaxy Smartphone
Samsung said Monday it was delaying the launch of its folding smartphone after trouble with handsets sent to reviewers.Some reviewers who got their hands on the Galaxy Fold early reported problems with screens breaking.Samsung said it decided to put off this week's planned release of the Fold after some reviews "showed us how the device needs further improvements."The South Korean consumer electronics giant planned to announce a new release date for the Galaxy Fold…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
April 22, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters