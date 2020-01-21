Economy & Business

Source: France Offers to Suspend Digital Tax in Dispute With US

By Reuters
January 21, 2020 06:51 AM
The logo of the Bercy Finance Ministry is seen at the main entrance of the Ministry in Paris, France, October 28, 2019. REUTERS…
FILE - The logo of the Bercy Finance Ministry is seen at the main entrance of the ministry in Paris, Oct. 28, 2019.

PARIS - France has offered to suspend down payments on a digital services tax on big internet companies due in April as part of an effort to resolve a dispute with Washington over the levy, a French Finance Ministry source said on Tuesday.

Washington has threatened to hit some goods with tariffs over France's digital services tax, which it considers to unfairly discriminate U.S internet groups.

"What we're proposing is to give ourselves time and to show our goodwill, to postpone the remaining payments to December," the source told Reuters.

The aim is to give time for broader negotiations to take place in the meantime at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to rewrite international tax rules, the source said.

Related Stories

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, left, and European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan attend a media conference after their…
Economy & Business
France, EU Ready to Respond to US Threat of New Tariffs
The US is considering 100% tariffs on some French goods in response to France's decision to tax the local digital business of major tech companies like Google and Facebook
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 07:34
Shoppers walk past a store of US tech giant Apple in a retail district in Beijing, Dec. 13, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
China Suspends Planned Tariffs Scheduled for Dec. 15 on Some US Goods
The deal, rumours and leaks over which have gyrated world markets for months, reduces some US tariffs in exchange for what US officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 00:20
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a news conference on the side lines of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings…
Europe
French Official: France Ready to Take Trump's Tariff Threat to WTO
'We are ready to take this to an international court, notably the WTO, because the national tax on digital companies touches US companies in the same way as EU or French companies or Chinese. It is not discriminatory,' French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 08:46
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters