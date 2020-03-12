Economy & Business

Stocks Take Another Beating Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By VOA News
Updated March 12, 2020 03:34 AM
Pedestrians walk past an electronic sign displaying the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on March 9, 2020. - Hong Kong stocks ended…
Pedestrians walk past an electronic sign displaying the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, March 9, 2020. Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's morning session sharply lower, in line with a rout across Asia, on coronavirus fears.

Stock markets continue to be rattled by the coronavirus outbreak and its economic fallout, with Asian markets falling sharply in Thursday trading.

Japan’s Nikkei Index closed down 4.4%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 3.7% in afternoon trading and China’s Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.9%. Australian markets dove more than 7% Thursday.

Those losses followed an ugly day Wednesday on Wall Street where the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 6%, while the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 both fell 5%.

U.S. futures pointed to another harsh day when trading opens Thursday.

European markets also indicated losses ahead of their openings.

Less demand for travel because of the virus is also helping drive down world oil prices. Airline stocks and cruise ship lines have also been taking a beating.

The Dow is now officially in what financial experts call a bear market — when the price of stocks drop at least 20% from a 52-week high. This ends the record-long bull market, which started in March 2009.

Related Stories

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 11, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Dow Ends 5.9% Lower, Enters Bear Market on Virus Fears
Less demand for travel because of the virus weighs on world oil prices as well
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:53
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, March 9, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Global Stock Markets Plummet on Oil Price Drop, Coronavirus Fears
Steep decline at New York Stock Exchange triggered temporary automatic 15-minute halt in trading to limit losses to 7%
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 00:25
Trader Ronald Madarasz, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Stocks, Treasury…
Economy & Business
Global Markets Rebound After Selloffs Linked to Oil, Coronavirus
Volatility has consumed markets around the world amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 110,000 people and killed more than 3,800 people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 06:51
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News