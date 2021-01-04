Economy & Business

Strong Gains Mark First Day of 2021 Trading in European Markets

By VOA News
January 04, 2021 11:21 AM
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Jan. 4, 2021.
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Jan. 4, 2021.

European markets were off to a good start in the new year, with the major indices posting huge gains due to growing optimism over approval of more coronavirus vaccines.

Britain’s benchmark FTSE index was up 2.6% at midday Monday.  The CAC-40 in France gained 1.5%, and Germany’s DAX index was up just over one percent.  

Markets in Australia and Asia also finished the first trading day of 2021 on a high note. Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX index rose 1.4%. Both Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai’s Composite indices closed 0.8% higher.  The KOSPI index in South Korea soared 2.4%, and Taiwan’s TSEC index gained 1.1%.  Mumbai’s Sensex finished up 0.6%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index dropped 0.6% after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government was considering imposing a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding areas in the face of a surge of new coronavirus cases.

In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1,938.80 per ounce, up 2.3%. U.S. crude oil was selling at $48.27 per barrel, down 0.5%, and Brent crude oil was unchanged percentage-wise (+0.04%), selling at $51.82 per barrel.

All three major U.S. indices were trending higher in futures trading as investors awaited Wall Street’s first opening bell of 2021.

 

Related Stories

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Jan. 4, 2021…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Bring in New Year with Big Gains 
Gold and oil also selling higher in first trading day of 2021  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 05:25 AM
People walk past London's Stock Exchange, in London's City financial district, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011. European stocks gained…
Economy & Business
European Markets Slump on New Year’s Eve  
Frankfurt’s DAX index closed for holiday; markets in the Asia-Pacific region end turbulent year mostly higher    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 04:59 AM
A television broadcast shows German Health Minister Jens Spahn during a trading session at the Frankfurt stock exchange, amid…
Economy & Business
Asian Markets Mostly Higher, European Markets Mixed as Turbulent 2020 Nears End
In futures trading, all three major US indices are trending positively
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 03:42 AM
A bank investment representative and a client wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus…
Economy & Business
European Markets Begin Final Trading Week of 2020 on Upbeat Note
US president finally signs $900 billion package after signaling opposition over the small amount of direct stimulus payments
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/28/2020 - 04:17 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News