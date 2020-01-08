Economy & Business

Survey: US companies added 202,000 jobs in December

By Associated Press
January 08, 2020 09:32 AM
FILE - People inquire about temporary positions available for the 2020 Census during a job fair designed for people fifty years or older in Miami, Sept. 18, 2019. On Friday, Dec. 6, the U.S. government issues the November jobs report.
FILE - People inquire about temporary positions available for the 2020 Census during a job fair designed for people fifty years or older in Miami, Sept. 18, 2019.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - U.S. companies added 202,000 jobs in December, led by robust hiring in construction, trade, transportation and utilities, according to a private survey.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that the bulk of the hiring was among smaller and mid-sized businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Hiring in November was also revised upward to 124,000, a sign that the job market was stronger than past surveys initially suggested.

It typically takes roughly 100,000 or so new jobs a month to absorb population growth and keep the unemployment rate from rising.

Friday's government employment report is expected to show an increase of 155,000 jobs with the unemployment rate holding at 3.5%. ADP's figures don't include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government's official report.

 

 

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Economy & Business
Trump Relies on Strong US Economy in Reelection Bid
As 2019 draws to a close, the U.S. economy is posting strong numbers, capping a remarkable 11-year streak of expansion. President Donald Trump argues that's why he deserves to win reelection in 2020. But as VOA's Ardita Dunellari explains, there are dangers ahead that could rattle both the economy and the president's reelection message.
Default Author Profile
By Ardita Dunellari
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 18:15
A large store's window sign promotes sales up to 70 percent discount in Virginia.(Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Economy & Business
US Economy Grows 1.9% in Q3: Commerce
GDP growth avoided the steeper dropoff feared by economists but the US-China trade war still walloped the business sector, according to Commerce Department data
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 10:49
FILE - People inquire about temporary positions available for the 2020 Census during a job fair designed for people fifty years or older in Miami, Sept. 18, 2019. On Friday, Dec. 6, the U.S. government issues the November jobs report.
USA
US Gains Robust 266,000 Jobs; Unemployment Falls to 3.5%
The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in October, matching a half-century low, the Labor Department reported Friday. And wages rose a solid 3.1% in November compared with a year earlier
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 12:23
FILE PHOTO: A "Now Hiring" sign sits in the window of Tatte Bakery and Cafe in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., February 11,…
USA
Unemployment Hits 50-year Low of 3.5%
US added a modest 136,000 jobs in September as unemployment hits new 50-year low
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 14:13
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press