Economy & Business

Tesla Stock Hits Record as 2019 Sales Rise More Than 50%

By Associated Press
January 03, 2020 06:39 PM
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen in Los Angeles, California US.
Tesla says it delivered a record of about 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter and about 367,500 for the full year.

DETROIT - Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. hit a record closing price Friday after the company reported that its global deliveries rose more than 50% last year.

The announcement Friday pushed Tesla's shares up nearly 3% to a record close of $443.01. The stock has more than doubled in value since closing at $178.97 on June 3 of last year, its 12-month low point.

Tesla said it delivered a record of about 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter and about 367,500 for the full year.

Tesla, based in Palo Alto, California, had earlier projected deliveries of between 360,000 and 400,000 units worldwide.

The lower-cost Model 3 accounted for 83% of the company's fourth-quarter sales at 92,550. The higher priced Model S Sedan and Model X large SUV made up the rest.

 The sales increase should bode well for Tesla's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings next month.

But the company issued a note of caution Friday, saying that while sales figures are slightly conservative, they could vary by 0.5% or more when final numbers are out.

“Vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors'' including cost of sales, foreign currency fluctuations and the mix of leased versus sold vehicles, Tesla's said.

In the third quarter, Tesla posted a surprising $143 million profit, raising hopes that the company, which also makes solar panels and battery storage units, could finally be turning the corner to profitability.

Tesla has posted mostly losses during its first decade as a publicly held company, and it lost $1.1 billion during the first half of last year.

Tesla's new factory in Shanghai, China, produced just under 1,000 cars for sale and has deliveries have started in the world's largest car market, the company said in a prepared statement. Tesla broke ground on the factory less than a year ago, and expects to produce more than 3,000 vehicles per week there.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, in a note to investors Friday, wrote that the recent rally in Tesla's share price was driven in part by short-sellers covering their positions as the stock rose. But the increase also is due to underlying fundamental improvements “as the company's ability to impressively not just talk the talk but walk the walk has been noticed by the street,” he wrote.

The coming year will be pivotal for Tesla and CEO Elon Musk with the start of production at the Shanghai factory, Ives wrote.

Related Stories

A Tesla Model X on display at Telsa Inc's store in Frankfurt, Germany September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joe White - RC16229296E0
Economy & Business
Tesla Secures $1.29 Billion Loan from Chinese Banks for Shanghai Factory
The electric car maker said it has also signed agreements for an unsecured revolving loan facility of up to 2.25 billion yuan, adding that both the loans will be used for its Shanghai car plant
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 19:48
FILE - A Tesla car is parked at a charging station outside the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, May 14, 2015.
Economy & Business
Tesla Delivers Record Number of Electric Cars in Quarter
Tesla did not comment on profit — which is still elusive — but the robust deliveries could help jumpstart investor sentiment on Tesla, which has been challenged in recent months
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 07/02/2019 - 21:24
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen in Los Angeles, California US.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Tesla Shows Off Self-Driving Technology to Investors
Tesla broadcast a web presentation on Monday to update investors about its self-driving strategy as Chief Executive Elon Musk tries to show that the electric car maker's massive investment in the sector will pay off. Global carmakers, large technology companies and an array of startups are developing self-driving — including Alphabet Inc's Waymo and Uber Technologies Inc — but experts say it will be years before the systems are ready for deployment.
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press