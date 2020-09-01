Trading on Global Markets Mixed Tuesday

European markets are mixed at the midday point Tuesday, mirroring Asian markets’ performance earlier in the day.

London’s FTSE index is down 1.1%, the CAC-40 in Paris is trading 0.4% higher, and Frankfurt’s DAX index is up 0.7%.

The Nikkei index in Tokyo lost 1.6 points during its trading session, but was unchanged percentage-wise. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained nearly 8 points, but was also unchanged. Shanghai’s Composite index closed 0.4% higher, and Mumbai’s Sensex was up 0.7%.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was down 1.7%. The KOSPI index in Seoul gained one percent, while Taipei’s TSEC index was up 0.8%.



In commodities trading, gold was selling at $1,996.40 per ounce, up about 1.0%. U.S. crude oil is trading at $43.10 per barrel, up 1.1%, while Brent crude oil, the international standard, has rebounded from its earliest losses, selling at $45.87 per barrel, up 1.3%

All three major U.S. indices are still trending positively in futures trading ahead of Wall Street’s opening bell.

