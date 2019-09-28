Economy & Business

Treasury: No Plans to Block Chinese Listings on US Exchanges

By Reuters
September 28, 2019 09:34 PM
Pedestrians pass the statue of the charging bull near Wall Street in New York in an undated photo.

The United States does not currently plan to stop Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges, Bloomberg reported Saturday, citing a U.S. Treasury official.

“The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time,” Bloomberg quoted Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley as saying.

Reuters reported Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges in a move that would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investment in Chinese companies.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

